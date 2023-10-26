Northern Youths Reacts To Gumi’s Call For Muslim FCT Minister

The Youth Wing of the Christian Association of Nigeria (YOWICAN) in the 19 northern states of the country has advocated for the embracing of capable leaders, regardless of their religious affiliation.

This is coming days after the Kaduna-based Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmed Gumi’s suggestion that the FCT Minister should be a Muslim.

Reacting to the development, the CAN Youth Wing noted that the current FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, has demonstrated his capabilities as a competent leader, emphasizing that competence is the crucial factor.

Speaking in a statement issued by the YOWICAN Chairman for the 19 northern states, Evangelist Musa Misal, expressed concern, deeming it perilous for Gumi to counsel President Bola Tinubu against entrusting national security to Christians or individuals from the southern regions.

READ ALSO:

He said, “This is uncalled for in a secular and democratic state like Nigeria. They are getting it all wrong.

“Sheikh Gumi and some other clerics have clearly displayed their bigotry. Attacking the diplomatic relationship Nigeria has with the State of Israel is a waste of time. The same clerics see nothing wrong with the Nigeria-Saudi Arabia relationship.

“It is particularly worrisome the obvious inaction of the nation’s security agencies and the slow attitude of the government to prosecute such people over their actions that are capable of causing serious religious crises in Nigeria.

“We expect the leadership of this country to show them that no one is above the law and to curb hate speeches, inflammatory sermons or political statements.”