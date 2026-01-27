Northern Youths Endorse Tinubu For 2nd Term, Donate N200m For Nomination Forms

Youths from the 19 northern states yesterday endorsed President Bola Tinubu for reelection in 2027. They also donated N200 million for the purchase of nomination and expression of interest forms for the President.

The Nigeria Northern Youth Leaders Forum (NNYLF) made the endorsement during a youth engagement in Abuja. According to them, the donation was a demonstration of their commitment to political participation and national development.

The leader of the NNYLF Murtala Garba said the contribution reflects the forum’s desire for policy continuity and the consolidation of reforms initiated under the Tinubu administration. Garba said: “We believe that investing in the nomination process is a critical step to ensure stability, reform continuty, and youth-inclusive governance.”

The group emphasised that youths are key drivers of national stability, democratic consolidation, and sustainable development. However, beyond their financial support, they pledged to undertake coordinated, peaceful, and issue-based youth mobilisation across Northern Nigeria to strengthen democratic participation and civic engagement.