Northern Youths Attack Rep Over Tinubu’s Tax Reforms

The Northern Youth Asembly representing youths from the 19 states in the north has criticised Hon. Abdulmumini Jibrin, a member of the House of Representatives for Kiru/ Bebeji Federal Constituency in Kano State for his support of the proposed tax reform bill by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration.

In an open letter, the Assembly expressed dis – approval, calling the bill ‘harmful’ and accusing Jibrin of neglecting northern interests.

The letter, signed by Mohammed Hussaini Bauchi, National Assistant Publicity Secretary of the Assembly, labelled Jibrin’s endorsement of the tax reform bill as a ‘misguided action’ and said that it ‘undermines the north economically and commercially.’

Pointing to the economic challenges that northerners are facing, the Assembly argued that the proposed tax reforms would worsen the conditions of the people, business and families in the region, which the Assembly said are already struggling with ‘electricity shortages, insecurity, poverty, and poor infrastructure.”

They criticized Jibrin’s support for the bill, emphasising that northern representatives should be focused on ‘addressing the pressing socio-economic challenges affecting the people in the north.’

