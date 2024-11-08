Northern Youths Ask N’Assembly To Stop Tinubu’s Tax Reforms

Share

The Northern Youth Assembly (Majalisar Matasan Arewa) has asked the National Assembly to stop President Bola Tinubu’s tax reform bills.

In a communiqué by President Ali Muhammad and General Secretary Garba AbdulJafiz, the group said if the reforms are endorsed by the National Assembly, they will disproportionately “affect the economic livelihoods and aspirations of our people” because of the severe economic hardship in the country.

It also said reforms will create further hardship for the majority of Nigerians, particularly in the North, where poverty rates remain high and economic development lags behind other regions The group said in its letter to the National Assembly: “Youth unemployment and economic exclusion, this bill does not provide viable solutions for any of Nigeria’s most pressing issues: youth unemployment.

“The Northern region suffers from particularly high rates of youth unemployment, and we find it deeply concerning that this reform prioritizes additional taxation over the creation of opportunities for economic inclusion and job creation.

“Our youths need support and not added barriers to economic participation.” Majalisar Matasan Arewa said another reason for their rejection of tax reforms is its impact on Small and Medium En terprises (SMEs).

