A coalition of Northern youth groups has demanded the immediate release of former Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, accusing the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) of selective justice and politically motivated persecution of Northern opposition figures under the President Bola Tinubu administration.

The demand was made during a press conference where the group expressed concern over the treatment of Malami, his family members and other opposition leaders from Northern Nigeria.

Addressing journalists, the Chairman of the group, Mohammed Ibrahim, alleged that recent actions by the EFCC amounted to targeted witch-hunting rather than a genuine anti-corruption drive, insisting that the agency had become an instrument for silencing dissent and weakening opposition voices in the North.

“What is unfolding before Nigerians is not a fight against corruption, but deliberate persecution and intimidation of respected Northern opposition figures,” the group said.

The coalition accused President Tinubu of allegedly orchestrating a campaign against Malami and other Northern politicians, claiming the actions were aimed at intimidating critics and pushing the country toward a one-party system.

They condemned what they described as harassment of Malami’s family members, saying such treatment was unprecedented and unacceptable in a democratic society.

The group further alleged double standards in the anti-graft war, claiming that while Malami and other Northern opposition figures were being aggressively pursued, some political figures from the South facing corruption allegations were not subjected to similar treatment.

They cited the cases of former minister, Betta Edu, former Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, former Delta State governor, Ifeanyi Okowa and Senate President Godswill Akpabio, alleging that they continued to enjoy freedom despite allegations against them.

The coalition also challenged the EFCC to investigate all corruption allegations without regard to political affiliation or region, including those involving top government officials.

The youth groups claimed to be aware of alleged plans to arrest other prominent Northern opposition figures, including Nasir El-Rufai, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, and former Adamawa State governor, Jibrilla Bindow, describing it as part of a broader strategy to weaken an emerging opposition coalition.

They also accused the federal government of policies they said were worsening poverty in the North, particularly the importation of food crops allegedly produced in large quantities in the region.

The coalition listed several demands, including the immediate release of Abubakar Malami, an end to what it called the harassment of his family members, and the release of all opposition figures currently detained by the EFCC.

They also called for an end to selective justice and demanded that the EFCC investigate and prosecute corruption cases fairly and transparently across all regions and political parties.