Northern Youths Allege Persecution Of Malami, Others

A coalition of northern youth groups yesterday demanded the release of former Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice Abubakar Malami from the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The anti-graft body is investigating Malami over allegations of corruption and abuse of office. Addressing journalists in Abuja, the coalition Chairman Mohammed Ibrahim alleged that the ex-minister’s arrest was politically motivated.

He said: “What is unfolding before Nigerians is not a fight against corruption, but deliberate persecution and intimidation of respected northern opposition figures.”

The coalition accused President Bola Tinubu of orchestrating a campaign against Malami and other northern politicians. It claimed that the actions were aimed at intimidating critics and pushing the country towards a one-party system.

The group further alleged double standards in the antigraft war, claiming that while Malami and other northern opposition figures were being aggressively pursued, while some political figures from the South facing corruption allegations were not being subjected to similar treatment.