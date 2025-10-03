Northern Youth Lauds Appointment Of Junaidu As Investment Tribunal Chairman

The Northern Youth Council for Asiwaju (NYCA) has commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the appointment of Barrister Aminu Junaidu as the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Investment and Securities Tribunal.

The appointment, effective from September 18, 2025, has been described as a strategic move to strengthen Nigeria’s capital market and boost investor confidence.

Junaidu, a former Attorney-General of Zamfara State, is set to serve a five-year term in this critical role.

The NYCA highlighted that Junaidu’s selection reflects the President’s commitment to appointing highly qualified individuals to sensitive government positions.

As a seasoned technocrat with extensive legal and administrative experience, Junaidu is expected to bring professionalism and integrity to the tribunal.

The organisation believes this appointment will significantly advance the Renewed Hope Agenda, aimed at fostering economic growth and stability.

The Investment and Securities Tribunal plays a pivotal role in resolving disputes within Nigeria’s capital market, ensuring that investors’ grievances are addressed promptly and fairly.

Junaidu’s leadership is anticipated to enhance the tribunal’s efficiency, further solidifying Nigeria’s position as a safe and attractive destination for investments.

Comrade Usman Usman, President of the NYCA, stated, “We wholeheartedly applaud President Tinubu for this well-thought-out appointment.

“The selection of Barrister Aminu Junaidu is another evidence of the detailed research and diligence of the President’s team in identifying one of the finest minds from Northern Nigeria to lead a sensitive agency like the Investment and Securities Tribunal.

“This decision reflects the administration’s dedication to competence and excellence.”

He added, “Junaidu is a seasoned technocrat whose expertise will undoubtedly add immense value to the Renewed Hope Agenda. His appointment is a clear signal that the President prioritizes merit in building a prosperous Nigeria.

“We assure Mr President of our unwavering support as he continues to make decisions that propel our nation forward.”

The NYCA emphasised that Junaidu’s extensive experience in law and governance makes him uniquely suited for the role.

As a former Attorney-General, the group said he demonstrated a commitment to justice and fairness, qualities that are essential for leading the tribunal.

His appointment is seen as a boost to the confidence of both local and international investors in Nigeria’s capital market.

Junaidu’s five-year tenure is expected to usher in reforms that will streamline dispute resolution processes within the tribunal.

The NYCA believes this appointment aligns with the broader goal of fostering economic resilience.

With Junaidu at the helm, the NYCA is confident that the agency will play a pivotal role in attracting more investments, thereby contributing to job creation and economic growth.

The organisation urged all stakeholders to support Junaidu in his new role.

Comrade Usman Usman further remarked, “Barrister Junaidu’s appointment is a masterstroke by President Tinubu.

“His impeccable credentials and deep understanding of legal and financial systems make him the right choice to lead the Investment and Securities Tribunal.

“We are confident that his leadership will strengthen investor confidence and enhance Nigeria’s standing in the global financial community.”

He continued, “The Northern Youth Council for Asiwaju remains steadfast in its support for President Tinubu’s transformative agenda.

“We call on all Nigerians to rally behind this administration and its appointees, like Junaidu, who are poised to deliver on the promise of a renewed Nigeria.

“Our commitment to the President’s vision for 2023 and beyond is unshakable.”

The NYCA also noted that Junaidu’s appointment is a source of pride for Northern Nigeria, as it showcases the region’s pool of talented and capable professionals.

The organisation believes his leadership will inspire young Nigerians to strive for excellence in their respective fields.