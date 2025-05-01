Northern Youth Dismisses Alleged Rift Between Gov Bago, Deputy

Share

…Labels Media Attacks Politically Motivated

A prominent Northern youth group has debunked rumours suggesting a rift between the Governor of Niger State, Mohammed Umaru Bago, and his Deputy, Comrade Yakubu Garba.

The group described the allegations as baseless, politically motivated, and a calculated attempt to discredit the Governor’s rising popularity and sterling performance.

In a press statement issued in Kaduna and signed by Ibrahim Yusuf, Director of Publicity, the group condemned what it termed an “Imaginary disaffection” and “media onslaught” against the Bago-led administration.

“They urged the public to ignore the false narratives being spread across mainstream and social media platforms.

The group highlighted that Governor Bago personally chose Comrade Yakubu Garba as his running mate despite resistance from political, religious, and traditional quarters.

“His choice, they said, symbolized unity, inclusion, and a commitment to diverse leadership.

According to the statement, the Deputy Governor has enjoyed significant responsibilities under Governor Bago’s leadership including representing him at national and international events and serving as Acting Governor during official leave, as formally communicated to the Niger State House of Assembly.

He was also given numerous slots for appointments. Presently, he is the chairman of the ongoing recruitment process in Niger State.

The group praised Governor Bago’s commitment to fairness and meritocracy, citing recent appointments in the civil service and local government that were based strictly on merit, not political lobbying or favoritism.

Addressing the criticisms surrounding the selection process for local government candidates ahead of the 2025 elections, the youth group insisted that such attacks stemmed from personal political interests rather than genuine concern for Niger State’s development.

They accused political opponents of sponsoring false media narratives to divert attention from the Governor’s visible developmental strides and called on Nigerlites to remain steadfast in their support for the administration.

Excerpt from the statement:

“We have been inundated with reports in the mainstream and social media alleging a rift between Governor Bago and his Deputy.

“These reports are not only false but also malicious attempts to sow discord in a working relationship built on mutual respect and trust.

“Even the Governor’s fiercest critics know him as a man of honour and integrity. When faced with a choice between appeasing a privileged few or prioritizing the collective good of Niger State, Governor Bago always chooses the people.”

The group noted that while differing opinions may arise between the Governor and his Deputy, such diversity of thought only enriches governance and deepens democracy.

They emphasized that Governor Bago has demonstrated unwavering support for his Deputy, including assigning him critical functions such as presiding over nine out of 23 Executive Council meetings in the first year of the administration.

“Comrade Yakubu Garba has been empowered, trusted, and celebrated within this administration. The Governor has always regarded him as a co-traveler in the journey to transform Niger State. We believe the Deputy Governor will, in due course, publicly debunk these malicious rumours.”

The statement also recounted the challenges surrounding the nomination of Comrade Garba, who hails from the Niger East Senatorial District (Zone B), and the opposition his selection faced from influential stakeholders, including the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and other local interest groups.

“Despite the pressure, Governor Bago stood firm, demonstrating rare political courage by insisting on Garba’s candidacy. This decision reflected his commitment to fairness, inclusion, and long-term stability in the state.”

Further evidence of their harmonious working relationship, the group said, includes the Governor’s formal delegation of authority to his Deputy during official leave, entrusting him with full powers, including approvals and governance decisions.

The statement noted that critics attempting to portray Garba as sidelined were deliberately ignoring facts and the numerous occasions where both leaders functioned collaboratively.

“Governor Bago’s appointments are guided by merit and integrity. For example, the current Head of Service was appointed purely on seniority, and the recent transition of leadership in Katcha Local Government was handled without bias or political interference.”

Addressing the ongoing political season, the youth group clarified that while stakeholders had a say in selecting candidates for the upcoming local government elections, the Governor’s final decisions were rooted in fairness and a vision for sustained progress.

“Governor Bago remains the undisputed leader of the party in the state

Share