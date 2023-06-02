Northern Women, Miyetti Allah Seek Nlc’s Action Against Subsidy Removal

As Nigerians lament the hardship removal of petroleum subsidy has begun to mete out to them, several groups, including the Northern Women Assembly (NOWA), and Miyetti Allah, have urged the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), to take a decisive action against the Federal Government’s decision which has led to a monumental increase in the price of fuel.

The Labour Congress in a statement signed by its President, Comrade Joe Ajaero yesterday in Abuja, noted that it had assured all the groups which had visited t since the removal of subsidy two days ago, of its continued commitment towards taking all necessary actions within the ambits of the law to protect the interest of Nigerian workers and masses no matter the quantum of opposition.

While urging Nigerians to exercise some patience and continued unity to present a common front against all forms of oppression, Ajaero advised the government to stop breaking its own laws by reverting to the old pump price since there was provision for it in the current budget. He said: “A surprising delegation from the Northern Women Assembly (NOWA), led by its National President; Alhaja Aisha Hassaini, came to visit.

They expressed dissatisfaction with the hardship and increased suffering which the petroleum price hike has foisted on their members across the North and urged the NLC to immediately take steps to get the government to revert to the old pump price.

“The women insisted on mobilising their members towards any action that may become necessary to make sure that the government does the right thing for Nigerian women stating that women bear the greatest brunt of every bad policy of the government. “Another group that visited was the Miyetti Allah Peace Initiative, led by its National President, Honourable Yusuf Musa Ardo. He brought a petition from members of his association demanding the protection of the NLC against anti-poor policies of the government.

They lamented the huge burden which the petroleum price hike has already foisted on their members and are fearful of what the future portends if this is allowed to stand. “It has therefore become important that we inform the Federal Government of the expanding and deepening anger amongst the populace which is increasingly building a coalition of the suffering and deprived that may lead to a conflagration of unexpected dimension if nothing is immediately done to assuage this snowballing feeling of angst.

“We advise the government to quickly revert to the old pump price since provision was made to cater for subsidies in the current budget to cover this period. Government cannot continue to break its own law and expect the citizenry to be law abiding because the 2023 budget is an appropriation Act of the National Assembly. “Any act of impunity encourages lawlessness and leads to serious breach of trust and reduces citizenship belief in leadership.

These are basic ingredients needed by the government to govern which it seems to be in a hurry to defile. Citizens connect is critical for the survival of any government. The ongoing dialogue with the government may be imperilled if the insistence continues especially when there it seems that there is a clear, deliberate and willful breach of the law by those who are supposed to be its custodians.”

Ajaero, who asked government not to kill the people under the guise of subsidy removal, further urged the Federal Government to call the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) to order, encourage local refining of crude oil “As the pressure continues to mount from the outcry of the citizenry for a quick mitigation of the increasing hardship which this has become for Nigerians, we are worried that patience may run thin and may snap leading to actions that may no longer be controlled.

We therefore call on the Government to obey the 2023 Appropriation Act and call the NNPCL to order. “Encouraging local refining of our crude to meet domestic demands is the surest way to re- solve the subsidy impasse and stave off its negative consequences on the nation. Insisting on the devil’s pricing template of the NNPCL which is import driven will never work for Nigeria and we will not accept it.

We will not allow the government to foist the consequences of its incompetence and refusal to govern on Nigerian workers and people. “’Kill the waste, corruption and incompetence in the subsidy regime but do not kill the people by increasing product prices in the guise of withdrawing the subsidy,’ remains our advice.

“As we go into the Joint CWC/NEC meeting of both Congresses tomorrow to further discuss this unfortunate price hike, we urge all Nigerians to be prepared. The will of the people must prevail!” The NNPCL had two days ago raised the pump prices of petrol (PMS) by over 200 per cent to be- tween N488 and N557 per litre across the country.

From the new price template, Lagos State has the lowest price of N488 per litre while Maiduguri and Damaturu have the highest pump prices of N577 per litre. The new NNPCL price template is applicable only to NNPCL retail outlets.

Expectedly since the new prices were announced there has been a corresponding increase in the cost of virtually everything in the country with transport fares going up also by more than 200 per cent in some places. A social media post yesterday indicated that a commuter who travelled from Benin, the Edo State capital, paid N24, 500 as against N7, 000 before the price hike.