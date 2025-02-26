Northern Union, 72 Arewa Groups Back Tinubu’s Tax Reform Bills

Share

The Northern Union and 72 other Arewa groups have thrown their weight behind the Tax Reform Bills of President Bola Tinubu, saying it would streamline tax administration, reduce compliance costs, and promote investment in key sectors.

Speaking on behalf of the Union and groups after a public hearing in the Senate where stakeholders gathered to discuss the proposed legislation, Adamu Muazu Garuba noted that the proposed legislation aligns with their organisation’s values of promoting economic growth, fairness, and simplicity.

Garba, who commended the Senate Committee Chairman, Senator Sani Musa, for his professional conduct throughout the hearing, added that he displayed the highest level of accountability, neutrality and impartiality by ensuring that all Nigerians were heard.

He said: “The benefits of the Tax Reform Bills to the North are numerous. A simplified tax system will attract investments, create jobs, and stimulate economic growth.

“The reduction in compliance costs will ease the burden on taxpayers, enabling them to invest in their businesses and communities.

Additionally, the increased revenue generated from the reforms will enable governments to fund critical infrastructure projects and social programmes.

