Northern traders lost N52bn to sustained border closure

Continued shutdown of Nigeria border in the wake of the July 26 coup d’etat in Niger Republic has risen financial losses incurred by northern traders to over N52 billion in the last one month. The Arewa Economic Forum (AEF) put weekly financial losses of its trading members at N13 billion weekly. President Bola Tinubu had on August 4 ordered the closure of all borders with Niger Republic, which the Nigerian Customs has enforced. The borders include Jibiya in Katsina state, Illelah in Sokoto and Maigatari in Jigawa. Confirming updated figure to New Telegraph on Wednesday in Abuja, AEF Chairman, Alhaji Ibrahim Shehu Dandakata, said losses were bound to rise from what it was three weeks ago because the borders remain shut with Nigerian government unwilling to open the Maje-Illo border in Kebbi as suggested by the Forum to allow traders bring in their perishable goods into the country. “Since the border remains closed, there would be catastrophe, human and resources. The Federal Government has not opened the border that we pleaded should be opened to our people. The effect is mounting every day. The fear of movement is another issue that can’t be quantified. “There has been much progress.

The issue of attacking Niger has been removed from the table. As at now issue of diplomatic engagement is in front burner. “The figures can’t be quantiCONTINUED ON PAGE 18 N13 billion Being the amount lost by the traders weekly to the border closure fied now; the problem is mounting every day. When there is free flow of traffic, goods and services, you have an idea of what is going to happen. When there is no traffic and situation remains static, people producing onion, tomatoes have their produce stuck in one place what can you quantify? Is total loss. “In your house, if you have pepper and keep it for more than one week what happens to it. Our trucks with perishable goods are still stuck there; the ones in the farm are still stuck.The figures keep are rising.

“We will have a clear figure after the crisis finishes. We are praying that worse scenario we envisage doesn’t happen; which is, refugees crossing border. For now the insecurity is affecting farming.” This was as the Forum also called the attention of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to what it termed ‘Yorubanisation’ and ‘Lagoslisation’ of his appointments. According to the socio-cultural pressure group, most of the persons President Tinubu has appointed as heads of strategic government agencies in Finance and ICT are from the South West and also of the Lagos axis.

Dandakata expressed displeasure over the fact that the North, which significantly contributed to the enthronement of the Tinubu government, was being left out in the Finance and ICT sectors, which are crucial to economic development. He added that both the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, and the Acting Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr Folashodun Shonubi, were from the Sout West. Dandakata registered his discontent over the seeming nepotism in some of the President’s appointments. He said that it was even regrettable that some chief executive officers of some key government agencies and parastatals, who are northerners, were gradually being replaced with Lagosians.

He said: “As a patriotic, refined statesman who won a credible, national mandate on February 25, 2023, President Bola Tinubu, has a duty to not only be fair to all parts of the country but also to be seen to be fair to all parts. “The Minister of Finance and the Cordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun, and the Acting Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Folashodun Shonubi, are both from the South West and we admit that they are eminently qualified for their respective positions. “The Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Mr Bosun Tijani, is from the southwest and even the Chairman of Senate Committee on ICT, Senator Afolabi Salisu, and that of House of Representatives, Hon. Adedeji Olajide Odidiomo, are also from the South West.

“We have now found that even some agencies whose chief executive officers were removed like Customs and NIMC have been replaced by people from the South West,” he said. The Forum, however, commended the President for retaining some outstanding northerners who are doing very well in Finance and ICT sectors, adding that the North had more capable hands who can equally help him fulfill his economic agenda. “We must commend the President for retaining some performing chief executive officers of leading agencies in the Economy and Digital world from the North like Bello Hassan of NDIC and Kashifu Inuwa of NITDA who are making the nation proud by their outstanding performances. “We also wish to thank Mr. President for not yielding to pressure to remove the performing officers, and calling on him to also appoint similar competent, qualified, experienced, and result-oriented personalities from the North to head other vital agencies,” the chairman added. He, however, expressed the fear that some of these outstanding northerners could be removed and replaced with Lagosians, cautioning that this would not augur well for the economy and the fragile unity of the country. “There is, however, palpable fear that more northerners may be recommended for removal and their replacements may take a similar pattern. “We are afraid to state that a situation whereby the appointees in crucial economic sectors are not only from the southwest but also connected to the Lagos axis suggests a deliberate ‘Yorubanisation’ and ‘Lagoslisation’ of the polity