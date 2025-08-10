Northern States: CORNWEST Africa Calls For Regulation Of Vigilante Groups

To address the escalating violence in Northern Nigeria, conflict and peacebuilding experts have urged the federal government to regulate community-based vigilante groups and integrate them into formal security structures to ensure accountability and coordination.

They also called for a shift from militarized interventions to community-driven approaches that build trust and prioritize prevention, particularly in North Central Nigeria.

The recommendations were made during a webinar hosted by the Conflict Research Network West Africa (CORN West Africa) under the theme “Violence in North Central Nigeria: Pathways to Peace and Human Security.” The session brought together experts including Ms. Ier Jonathan-Ichaver, a social entrepreneur and justice advocate; Dr. Joseph Ochogwu, Director-General of the Institute for Peace and Conflict Resolution; Prof. Suchi Musa Plangshak, a criminologist and security studies scholar at the University of Jos; and Prof. Albert Chukwuma Okoli, an expert in security governance and strategic studies. It was moderated by CORNWEST Africa’s Executive Director, Dr. Timipere Allison, alongside the organisation’s Director of Strategy, Partnerships and Policy Development, Dr. Gbemisola Abiola.

Professor Plangshak described the violence in the region as a reflection of systemic dysfunction rooted in marginalization, exclusion, and the erosion of justice, rather than merely an armed conflict. Ms. Jonathan-Ichaver pointed out the inadequacy of the state’s response, noting that security agencies often fail to act on early warnings and lack investigative capacity. Professor Okoli acknowledged the rise of community-based security groups but warned that unregulated vigilantism could worsen the crisis, stressing that when the state abdicates its role, non-state actors step in—often without oversight and accountability.

Dr. Ochogwu, who noted progress in containing the violence, emphasized the need for a more humane approach to reconciliation and peacebuilding. He argued that victims must be rehabilitated rather than simply counted, and that local governments should be given resources and autonomy to lead reconciliation efforts, insisting that peace cannot be outsourced but must be locally owned.

The panellists also underscored the importance of inclusive peacebuilding, urging active engagement of women, youth, and traditional leaders in dialogue and decision-making. They highlighted the need to support grassroots initiatives that foster trust, reconciliation, and social cohesion, alongside restructuring governance to decentralize power and strengthen local governments for more effective community responses. They further stressed that constitutional reforms must reflect Nigeria’s diversity, while justice and accountability remain critical through stronger investigative capacity and prosecution of offenders. In addition, psychosocial support and resettlement programmes were identified as essential for restoring dignity and healing among victims.

Reaffirming CORNWEST Africa’s commitment to collaborative research, policy innovation, and amplifying community voices, Dr. Allison urged government, civil society, academia, and international partners to act decisively. He maintained that the time for piecemeal interventions is over, and that what is now needed is a unified, strategic response that restores dignity, justice, and peace to the people of North Central Nigeria.