Northern States Accepts Obi’s Single-Term Proposal – Ameh

A former National Chairman of the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC), Peter Ameh, on Thursday stated that the vibration from northern Nigeria indicates that the people of the region accept the 2023 Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, and his proposal for a single term.

Ameh, who appeared on Channels Television’s Politics Today programme on Thursday, backed the former Governor of Anambra State, saying four years is enough for Obi to change Nigeria.

According to him, Obi is seeking to be elected president in 2027, isn’t coming to learn on the job, and he does not have an it’s-my-turn mentality like President Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The former IPAC chair also posited that Obi’s character, competence, and empathic leadership made him accepted in northern Nigeria, adding that Tinubu has been rejected, not only by northerners but by the suffering masses in the country.

“I am from northern Nigeria, and we know, as I speak today, that the current available decision of our people favours Peter Obi.

“The north is a very diverse place and a very complex political territory. For me, I don’t think the north is as difficult as people want to make us believe.

“The northern Nigeria that you see today – Kaduna, Kano, Sokoto and all that – his (Obi’s) performance there was very clear, even in Plateau. We want a free election that is fair and that is credible.

“The north is more politically understanding than any other region of this country. Peter Obi has made an emphatic statement and a public declaration that ‘I want to do only one term so that I don’t tilt the balance of our unwritten arrangement’.

“We should be looking for someone who has compassion, discipline, character and competence, and not about ethnicity or religion.

“It is clear that the next election is not going to be the same thing. And that is why you see the struggle to give appointments and change certain things by the government.

“Even the Chief of Staff (Femi Gbajabiamila) is holding meetings with the northern House of Representatives because they know the people are not happy.

“We are going to challenge all the illegal processes that were used to undermine our voters and the outcome of the election, and we are going to put mechanisms in place to defend the popularity that Peter Obi has gotten and the acceptance he now enjoys.”