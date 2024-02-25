Northern Senators Forum Urges Niger To Hasten Return To Democracy

Lauds Tinubu, other ECOWAS leaders for lifting sanctions on Niger

The Northern Senators Forum, on Sunday, urged the government of Niger Republic and its people of the country to hasten the process of returning to democratic governance in order to build a stronger and more prosperous nation.

This was as the Forum commended the leaders of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), for lifting sanctions imposed on the country as a result of the military takeover on 26th July 2023.

According to a statement signed in Abuja by the Spokesperson of the Forum, Senator Suleiman Kawu Sumaila, representing Kano South Senatorial District, the group noted that the action of the ECOWAS leaders was a testament to the organisation’s commitment to regional solidarity, cooperation, and respect for human rights.

The lawmakers also expressed optimism that the decision would go a long way in alleviating the suffering of the people of Niger Republic, as well as ensuring the restoration of stability and economic prosperity in the region.

Senator Sumaila said that the Forum stood in solidarity with ECOWAS in restoring democracy and the rule of law in Niger Republic and other West African countries, and was committed to working to promote stability, peace, and socio-economic development throughout the region.

Part of the statement reads: “We are pleased to see that ECOWAS has responded to the progressive requests made by us individually and collectively on the subject matter, and we commend their prudent and compassionate approach in addressing these critical issues.

“We are particularly grateful that ECOWAS leaders have considered our pleas to restore electricity, open borders, and lift the sanctions on Niger Republic. These measures will not only have crucial humanitarian implications, but will also foster regional integration, trade, and cooperation.

“We firmly believe that this step taken by ECOWAS will positively impact the lives of the people of Niger Republic and Nigeria and facilitate the restoration of trust and harmony among all member states.

“As representatives of the people and advocates for justice and democracy, we commend ECOWAS for their responsiveness and understanding of the immense challenges faced by our fellow West African nation.

“The Northern Senators Forum urges the government of Niger Republic and its people to seize this opportunity to hasten the process of returning to democratic governance to build a stronger and more prosperous nation, harnessing their resilient spirit and unwavering determination.

“Furthermore, we urge all regional stakeholders to continue engaging in dialogue and pursuing peaceful solutions to address any remaining concern, fostering a harmonious environment for progress and development.

“Finally, the Northern Senators Forum would like to reiterate its deep appreciation to ECOWAS leaders especially President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of Nigeria for their proactive and benevolent intervention in lifting the sanctions imposed on Niger Republic.

“We are confident that this decision will leave an indelible mark on the collective consciousness of all West African nations and serve as a shining example for resolving differences through dialogue and diplomacy.”

The Economic Community of West African States had on Saturday, February 24, in Abuja, lifted sanctions it imposed on Niger over the unconstitutional military takeover of government in that country on July 26, 2023.

The July 2023 military putsch was the fifth successful coup in Niger since its independence from France in 1960. Niger’s presidential guard removed and detained democratically-elected President Mohamed Bazoum.

ECOWAS Commission’s chairman, Omar Touray, announced the lifting of the sanctions at the end of the Extraordinary Session of the Heads of State and Government of ECOWAS member countries.