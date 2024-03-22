Northern Senators Demand Action Over Mass Abductions

The Northern Senators Forum (NSF) yesterday decried the deteriorating security situation in the North. In a statement by its Chairman, Abdulaziz Yar’Adua, the group lamented “the distressing state of affairs concerning the recent wave of violence and kidnappings” and demanded “urgent and resolute action”. However, the legislators stressed their commitment “to pursuing a lasting solution to this menace”. They said: “The distressing state of affairs concerning the recent wave of violence and kidnappings in the North is a major concern to the NSF.

“The series of events that have unfolded in Kaduna State, beginning with the kidnapping of 286 students and staff from a school on March 7, the despicable attack on worshippers in a mosque on March 8, the abduction of 61 more persons on March 12, followed by 14 individuals on March 17, and a staggering total of 87 individuals in Kajuru on March 18, amongst others, are not only reprehensible but demand urgent and resolute action. “We are committed to pursuing a lasting solution to this menace.

“We will not rest until the security situation is significantly improved and the perpetrators of these heinous acts are brought to justice. “It is our core duty and mandate, and we will spare no effort in fulfilling it for the greater good of our people and our nation.”