Northern Senators Decries Rise In Kidnappings In March

The Northern Senators Forum, on Thursday, decried the increasing rate of violent crimes in the region in March, saying that it had become a matter of great concern to it.

The forum, in a statement signed by its Chairman, Senator Abdulaziz Yar’adua, described the worsening incidences of kidnapping in the region as reprehensible.

The lawmakers said that it is their core duty and mandate, and would spare no effort in fulfilling it for the greater good of the people and the nation in general.

“It, however, promised that it was committed to pursuing a lasting solution to this menace. and would not rest until the security situation was significantly improved and the perpetrators of the heinous acts were brought to justice.

“The distressing state of affairs concerning the recent wave of violence and kidnappings in the North is a major concern to the Northern Senators Forum(NSF).

“The series of events that have unfolded in Kaduna State, beginning with the kidnapping of 286 students and staff from a school on March 7th, the despicable attack on worshippers in a mosque on March 8th, the abduction of 61 more persons on March 12th, followed by 14 individuals on March 17th, and a staggering total of 87 individuals in Kajuru on March 18th, amongst others, are not only reprehensible but demand urgent and resolute action.

“We are committed to pursuing a lasting solution to this menace. We will not rest until the security situation is significantly improved and the perpetrators of these heinous acts are brought to justice.

“It is our core duty and mandate, and we will spare no effort in fulfilling it for the greater good of our people and our nation,” the statement reads.