The Deputy Senate President, Senator Barau Jibrin, has said the current security challenges in Northern Nigeria can be surmounted if leaders and key institutions in the region work together and make effective use of available resources.

Barau made this remark while at the 25th Anniversary of the Arewa Consultative Forum in Kaduna State on Saturday.

Barau, who represented the Senate President at the event, congratulated the ACF on its Silver Jubilee, describing the forum as a rallying point that has consistently spoken for the North and contributed meaningfully to national development.

According to him, the North possesses the capacity and institutional strength to surmount insecurity, insisting that coordinated political will could replicate the successes recorded in restoring stability in other parts of the country.

“The problems confronting the North are surmountable. We have the capacity, the leadership, and the resources to deal with them.

“What is required is unity, collaboration, and a coordinated approach. If other regions have overcome similar threats, nothing stops the North from doing the same,” Barau said.

He also paid tribute to the founding fathers of the ACF, some of whom have passed on, commending their “foresight, sacrifice, and unwavering commitment to building a resilient and united North.”

According to him, the trend analysis earlier presented by the ACF leadership, “highlighting rising insecurity, social tensions and developmental gaps”, should not overshadow the region’s long history of resilience and collective strength.

Yes, the challenges are real. But the North is known for its courage and determination. Reports and data may point to our problems, but they do not define who we are,” he added.

Barau noted that insecurity in the North mirrors similar security pressures across West Africa, adding that the regional dimension of terrorism and banditry calls for stronger cooperation among governments and institutions.

“Insecurity today is not limited to Nigeria; it is a regional issue. But it has been tackled successfully elsewhere through political will, good leadership, and proper coordination. The same can be achieved here,” he said

He pointed out that the North currently enjoys strategic representation at the federal level, noting that the Speaker of the House of Representatives, the Deputy Senate President, and several principal officers from the region were working closely to support states and local institutions in addressing the root causes of insecurity.

The Deputy Senate President urged Northern governors to take advantage of increased revenues, work closely with federal lawmakers, and engage the National Assembly to secure the necessary funding and legislative backing for critical security programmes.

As the resources within the states are not enough, Mr President is ready to intervene. But the initiative must start from home. Leaders must take ownership of the solutions,” he said.

Barau also called on the ACF to intensify dialogue among stakeholders, warning that without sustained engagement, policy alignment, and shared commitment, meaningful progress would remain elusive.