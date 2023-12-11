Northern Reps Donates N45m To Victims Of Kaduna Bombings

The members of the Northern Caucus of the House of Representatives, have condemned in the strongest terms, the recent bombing of innocent citizens at Tudun Biri Community of Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The caucus, however, commends the charitable commitment of the Nigerian military and other security agencies for their patriotic commitments to combat the upsurge of insurgency, banditry, and other criminal activities that plagued some parts of the country.

Chairman of the caucus, Hon. Alhassan Ado Doguwa disclosed this in a statement in Abuja on Monday.

He said the caucus further decried the various attacks by bandits and other criminal elements in the northern region.

Doguwa said “Against the backdrop of such unshakable recurrent mishaps, the caucus has resolved to pay a condolence visit to commiserate with the government, the leaders of the Tudun Biri community, Monday 11th November 2023 to commiserate with survivors of the unfortunate incident.

“The visit is aimed at securing first-hand insights of what actually transpired and enable it to garner useful information with a view to forestalling future occurrence.

“The caucus commends the Tinubu-led federal government for promptly reaching out to victims and for taking charge of the victims’ welfare”.

According to Doguwa, “The caucus further appreciates the government’s intention to rebuild this ill-petted Community.

“The caucus has pledged to follow up with the federal to ensure appropriate compensations for the victims and the community as promised by the federal government.

“The caucus is poised to provide the legal framework for the compensation, and also ensure that families of those that were killed are adequately captured in the compensation scheme.

“The caucus appeals to the affected community and the leaders to remain calm and law-abiding while thanking the Government and Governor of Kaduna state for keeping to their responsibility of protecting law and order in the state.

“Finally, the caucus has announced a monetary donation of Mr Speaker and that of the Northern Regional Caucus of the House of Representatives amounting to the sum of 45 million naira cash.

“The Northern Caucus is to provide for various developmental projects ranging from the provision of health care facility, blocks of classrooms, water boreholes and a community town hall worth 350m Naira to support the federal government efforts in rebuilding the community”.