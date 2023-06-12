Northern Professionals Recommend Sophisticated Cabinet For Tinubu

…urges President to tap into Buratai’s experience

The Northern Professionals and Intellectuals (NPI) has urged President Bola Tinubu to appoint credible and competent Nigerians into his cabinet.

The group, which made this known at a press conference on Monday in Abuja, listed former Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen T. Y Buratai as one of such Nigerians with an unrivalled track record and who has demonstrated patriotism and excellence in service to the country.

In his address, Yakubu Dauda, President of the NPI lamented that successive administrations had experimented with their appointments hence the need for President Tinubu to get things right this time.

“As concerned stakeholders in the Nigerian Project, the Northern Professionals and Intellectuals see this as a clarion call to all Nigerians to see the Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration’s success as a national concern requiring proactive actions that would translate our hopes and aspirations into tangible realities,” Dauda said.

“We must admit that as the new administration takes shape, critical sectors of the economy require very experienced and competent hands that have displayed capacity over the years. We must also admit that this is not the time for experimentation as we do not have the luxury of time in the quest to reclaim our rightful place in the comity of Nations and put Nigeria on the global stage.

“We firmly believe that one such Nigerian is the past Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen. Tukur Yusuf Buratai (rtd). General TY Buratai is a man of competence whose passion for the development of Nigeria is infectious.

“He has displayed capacity and competence, exemplified in his illustrious career in the Nigerian Army, culminating as the Chief of Army Staff. It is also on record that General TY Buratai led the Nigerian Army in one of the most challenging eras in the country’s annals, and the successes recorded indicate his dexterity and leadership acumen.

“Thus, it is a statement that Nigerian needs the experience and expertise of such distinguished Nigerians that have always put the country’s interest first before any other thing. General TY Buratai exudes intellectualism, and passion, and is a manager of men and resources. His belief in the unity and progress of the country remains an example for public officeholders.”

The Northern Professionals and Intellectuals, therefore, urged President Tinubu to see that competent hands such as General TY Buratai are harnessed to work for the good of the country as his government takes shape for the onerous task ahead.