Northern PDP Raises Alarm Over Convention Court Challenge

The People’s Democratic Party’s (PDP) Northern Support Group has strongly condemned the actions of some members of the National Working Committee (NWC) who are allegedly attempting to frustrate preparations for the forthcoming National Convention scheduled to hold in Ibadan, Oyo State, on November 15 and 16, 2025.

In a statement signed by Hon. Yusuf Abubakar, the group expressed disappointment over the support for ongoing legal tussles within the party, describing it as a “dangerous distraction” from efforts to reposition the PDP ahead of future elections.

The group accused the National Secretary, National Legal Adviser, and National Organising Secretary of allegedly conspiring to scuttle arrangements for a successful convention, stressing that their actions were contrary to the spirit of internal democracy and collective responsibility enshrined in the PDP constitution.

The statement read, “Their support of unnecessary litigation at the Federal High Court, Abuja, is another clear indication of the plan by Nyesom Wike and his loyalists to destroy what remains of the party’s strength through incessant court actions and internal sabotage.”

The Northern PDP Support Group maintained that the National Convention remains the highest decision-making organ of the party and represents a crucial step toward rebuilding trust, unity, and electoral strength.

The group called on all party stakeholders to exercise restraint and respect internal conflict resolution mechanisms, while reaffirming its support for the genuine party direction under National Chairman, Ambassador Umar Iliya Damagum, and the convention planning committees.

The statement also advised former PDP National Youth Leader, Hon. Udey-Okoye, to stop spreading lies and propaganda against the party leadership, noting that his actions would be better focused on his new party.

The group concluded by urging genuine party members to rise above personal interests and work together for the survival of the PDP and Nigeria’s democracy, expressing confidence that the party would emerge stronger and more united after the Ibadan Convention.