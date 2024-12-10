Share

Media aide to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Paul Ibe has criticized the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), George Akume, for his recent comments suggesting that northerners should wait until 2031 to contest the presidency.

Ibe described Akume’s remarks as an attempt to “Kidnap” the democratic ambitions of northerners in favor of President Tinubu’s potential second-term bid.

Speaking during an appearance on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Monday, Ibe defended the constitutional right of any Nigerian, regardless of region, to contest in 2027.

He stated, “The north has the right to present itself for election in 2027. It is wrong for SGF Akume to kidnap the ambition of the northerners.”

Ibe explained that since Nigeria’s return to democracy in 1999, the south would have held power for 17 years by 2027, while the north would have ruled for only 11 years.

He argued that this imbalance undermines the principles of equity and fairness.

He further questioned the Tinubu administration’s focus on the 2027 elections rather than addressing pressing issues such as inflation, food crises, and the rising cost of living.

“Why the desperation of the Tinubu administration to be talking about 2027 when they have not completed 2024? When will they have time for governance?”

Ibe also dismissed claims that Atiku, who has been vying for the presidency for decades, lacks the physical fitness for the role.

He described the former Vice President as mentally and physically sound, adding, “Contrary to insinuations, Atiku Abubakar is healthy and ready to lead.”

Atiku, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in the 2023 presidential election, came second to Tinubu, scoring over six million votes.

Ibe emphasized that Atiku remains committed to addressing the challenges facing Nigerians and criticized the APC for its perceived failure to improve living conditions.

Furthermore, Ibe questioned the state of governance under the APC, asking, “Must we reward a student who does not pass his exam with a promotion? Is this the best that we Southerners have to offer?”

