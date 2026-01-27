Northern Nigeria Flour Mills Returns To Loss In Nine Months 2025

Northern Nigeria Flour Mills Plc (NNFM) slipped back into a loss position in the nine months ended December 31, 2025, despite a solid increase in assets and an improved cash position, according to the company’s unaudited financial statements.

The Kano-based flour miller reported a loss after tax of N144.45 million for the nine-month period, compared with a profit of N4.11 billion recorded in the corresponding period of 2024.

Earnings per share declined to a loss of 81 kobo, from earnings of 2,307 kobo a year earlier.

Revenue for the period fell to N18.37 billion, down from N29.56 billion in the prior year, reflecting weaker sales volumes and a challenging operating environment. Cost of sales stood at N17.03 billion, resulting in a gross profit of N1.33 billion, significantly lower than the N3.83 billion recorded in the comparable period of 2024.

Operating performance was further pressured by administrative expenses of N1.13 billion and selling and distribution costs of N260.80 million, leaving the company with a modest operating profit of N84.12 million, compared with N4.12 billion a year earlier. Higher finance costs of N234.70 million pushed the company into a pre-tax loss of N143.60 million.

For the three months ended December 31, 2025, NNFM posted a loss after tax of N585.72 million, compared with a profit of N2.31 billion in the corresponding quarter of 2024, underscoring the pressure on margins in the final quarter.

Despite weaker earnings, the company’s balance sheet showed notable expansion. Total assets rose to N31.97 billion as at December 31, 2025, from N27.02 billion a year earlier, driven mainly by higher inventories of N20.75 billion and stronger cash and bank balances of N1.69 billion, up from N1.04 billion.

Total equity declined to N9.48 billion, from N12.05 billion at the end of 2024, reflecting the impact of the reported loss. Retained earnings stood at N4.26 billion, compared with N6.82 billion in the prior year.

On the cash flow front, NNFM recorded a net cash inflow of N812.25 million for the period, a turnaround from a net cash outflow of N2.11 billion in the previous year. Net cash used in operating activities reduced significantly to N1.10 billion, from N1.98 billion previously, while investing activities generated a modest inflow of N7.48 million.