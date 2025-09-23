Northern Minority To El-Rufai: Stop Destabilizing Nigeria With False Claims

The Northern Nigeria Minorities Group (NNMG) has warned former Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, to desist from heating up the polity with false allegations against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The group, in a statement signed by its Convener, Kakaki Bassa-Nge, Jacob Edi, in Abuja on Tuesday, demanded that El-Rufai retract his claim that Tinubu was planning to elongate his tenure beyond the constitutionally guaranteed two terms.

Faulting the allegation, NNMG described it as “reckless, malicious and capable of sparking unnecessary tension,” insisting El-Rufai owed Nigerians an apology “for deliberately trying to poison the political atmosphere.”

Edi urged security agencies to place El-Rufai and others making similar comments under close watch.

“El-Rufai’s real problem is bitterness, not principle. Nigerians must treat his words with contempt and recognise them as nothing more than the wailings of a rejected politician,” the statement read.

The group further accused the former governor of a pattern of “treachery, betrayal, and blackmail,” stressing that his recent outburst was simply “sour grapes from a man who feels sidelined and irrelevant.”

Reaffirming its support for democratic stability, NNMG said no propaganda could alter the constitutional reality of presidential term limits.

“Nigeria’s future is too important to be held hostage by one man’s bitterness or the conspiracy of political profiteers. At a time when Nigeria needs unity and healing, El-Rufai has once again positioned himself as a destabilizing agent,” the group added.