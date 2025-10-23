Northern Legislators Forum Visits Defence Minister, Backs Tinubu’s Re-Election Bid

The Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru Abubakar, on Wednesday received a delegation from the Forum of Former State Legislators of Northern Nigeria (APC), led by its Chairman, Makpa Malla, at the Ministry of Defence Headquarters in Abuja.

The visit was aimed at briefing the Minister on the Forum’s objectives and seeking his counsel on its activities.

Hon. Malla said the Forum’s primary goal is to mobilise grassroots support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s re-election, while promoting peace, unity, and sustainable development in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda.

He explained that the group also intends to provide mentorship, policy advocacy, and guidance in support of the administration’s reform initiatives.

In his remarks, Minister Badaru commended the delegation for their commitment to national progress, describing the Forum’s formation as a commendable initiative that would enhance political cohesion and good governance.

He urged members to continue championing unity, purposeful leadership, and constructive engagement that reflect the collective aspirations of the Northern region and the nation at large.