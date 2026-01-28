Following the proposed move to grant amnesty to terrorists operating in Northern Nigeria by the Federal Government, Northern leaders, legal experts and religious bodies have disagreed over the matter.

New Telegraph recalls that the Governor of Katsina State, Dikko Radda, plans to grant amnesty to about 70 terrorists as part of efforts to curb insecurity in the state.

The development followed the statement issued by the Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), which said governors have constitutional powers to grant pardons where offenders are prosecuted under state laws. Many lawyers and regional leaders strongly opposed the move.

AGF spokesman, Kamarudeen Ogundele, said: “Governors have constitutional powers to grant pardon, if the terrorists were prosecuted by their respective states.”

READ ALSO:

Reacting to the comment, some senior lawyers argued that terrorism is a federal offence under the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act and falls outside the powers of state governors. Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Kunle Edun, said governors “Lack the power to grant amnesty for terrorism-related offences.”

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) described the amnesty plan as premature, warning that the state has not yet prevailed over terrorism. Its spokesman, Prof. Muhammad Tukur Baba, said amnesty would only be meaningful after a decisive victory over terrorists.

The Coalition of Northern Groups and the Middle Belt Forum also rejected the proposal, insisting that granting amnesty would legitimise criminality and deny justice to victims.

While a few religious leaders called for dialogue and rehabilitation, the majority view across the region remained that terrorists should face prosecution rather than pardon.