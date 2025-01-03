Northern Groups Demand Apology From Niger Republic Over Attack On Tinubu

Share

Two Norther n groups, Arewa Youths Coalition for Peace and Political Development and Northern Elders Progressive Group, have condemned Niger Republic’s allegations against Nigeria, demanding an immediate apology.

This is contained in a communique jointly signed by Alhaji Yasir Ramadan-Kano and Mustapha Dutsinma, representing the two groups.

Highlighting the communique while addressing a press briefing yesterday in Kaduna, Convener of the groups, Yusuf Abubakar, said they collectively took the stand at the end of their 8th joint meeting on Wednesday.

Abubakar said Niger Republic’s President, Gen. Abdourahamane Tchiani’s claims against President Bola Tinubu were unsubstantiated and lacked any iota of truth, describing the allegations as irresponsible and unpresidential.

He said: “We reject in totality, the recent allegations made by Gen. Abdourahamane Tchiani, Military Head of Niger Republic against Nigerian President Bola Tinubu of conniving with France to destabilise his country.

“We see such unguarded utterances as irresponsible, lacking decorum and unpresidential. These are baseless allegations capable of overheating the polity in our country.”

