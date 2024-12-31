Northern Group Seeks Extension Of Accountant General’s Tenure

Share

…begs Tinubu to explore Women’s competence for national devt

The Arewa Civil Rights and Professionals Network (ACRPN) has called on President Bola Tinubu to extend the tenure of Dr Oluwatoyin Sakirat Madein as the Accountant General of the Federation (AGF).

This came as the group appealed to President Tinubu to recognise the importance of women’s competence in national development.

In a statement signed by its President, Barrister Aminu Kabir on Tuesday in Abuja, the group said Dr. Madein, who was due to retire from the civil service in March 2025, has demonstrated exceptional leadership and expertise in her role, making her retirement potentially detrimental to the nation.

Kabir maintained that as the first female Accountant General of the Federation, Madein has shown strategic foresight, prudent fiscal management and a deep commitment to transparency and accountability in public financial administration.

According to him, women like Dr. Madein have consistently demonstrated their capacity to excel in leadership positions, and it is imperative to harness their skills and expertise to drive the nation’s growth and progress.

Kabir noted that the AGF’s accomplishments in overseeing the country’s treasury have been outstanding and her leadership has established a solid basis for fiscal restraint that is unmatched.

The Arewa Civil Rights and Professionals Network believes that extending Dr Madein’s tenure would be in the best interest of the nation, ensuring a seamless transition and maintaining the stability of the nation’s finances.

The statement partly reads: “We are compelled to call on President Bola Tinubu to extend the tenure of Dr Oluwatoyin Sakirat Madein as the Accountant General of the Federation. This call is premised on the need to ensure continuity, stability, and professionalism in the management of the nation’s finances.

“Dr Madein, who is due to retire from the civil service in March, has demonstrated exceptional leadership and expertise in her role as Accountant General. Her retirement would create a vacuum that would be difficult to fill, given her wealth of experience and knowledge of the nation’s financial systems.

“Throughout her tenure, Dr. Madein has demonstrated strategic foresight, prudent fiscal management, and a deep commitment to transparency and accountability in public financial administration.

“Her accomplishments in overseeing the country’s treasury were outstanding, and her leadership established a solid basis for fiscal restraint that is unmatched. We believe that extending Dr Madein’s tenure would be in the best interest of the nation, as it would ensure a seamless transition and maintain the stability of the nation’s finances.

“Her continued service would also provide an opportunity for her to complete ongoing projects and initiatives, which would have a positive impact on the nation’s economy. Furthermore, we appeal to President Tinubu to recognise the importance of women’s competence in national development.

“Women like Dr Madein have consistently demonstrated their capacity to excel in leadership positions, and we must harness their skills and expertise to drive our nation’s growth and progress.

“We urge President Tinubu to recognize Dr Madein’s invaluable contributions and ensure that her expertise remains at the disposal of the nation. This is a critical step towards ensuring stability, continuity, and progress in our nation’s finances.”

Share

Please follow and like us: