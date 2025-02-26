Northern Group Carpets El-Rufai Over Tinubu’s Criticism

Share

Northern Patriots Forum (NPF), on Wednesday, rebuked the former Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, for criticizing President Bola Tinubu and his administration.

El-Rufai had, during his interview on Arise Television on Monday, accused President Tinubu and National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu of orchestrating his failed ministerial nomination.

The embattled former Governor specifically said it was President Tinubu who did not want him in his cabinet, and not any security report, while also accusing the NSA of fighting him due to his (Ribadu) Presidential ambition in 2031.

Reacting through a statement signed by its Coordinator, Monday Ishakwu, on Wednesday, the Northern Patriot Forum said El-Rufai lacks the moral right to attack President Tinubu in such a manner, having failed woefully in his 8-year administration as Kaduna Governor.

The Forum acknowledged that President Tinubu’s outings as President in less than 2 years, have recorded more trophies than the 8-year’s misrule of El-Rufai.

While warning El-Rufai to guide his utterances, the Forum opined that it was his mouth and conduct as Kaduna State Governor that made him unpopular politically in the north, and discredited him nationally and internationally, including his failed ministerial ambition.

“President Tinubu actually wanted him to join his cabinet. He actually nominated him and sincerely reserved a lucrative portfolio, if he had scaled through the Senate screening.

“But multiple security reports from security agencies indicted him and suggested he would be a ‘diplomatic liability’, should he eventually emerge a cabinet member of President Tinubu.

“The agencies cited his controversial past statements and actions. One such incident was his 2019 threat to European Union election observers, where he warned, ‘We are waiting for the person who will come and intervene. They will go back in body bags.

“I’m sure the President too would have regretted it if El-Rufai had eventually made the list because shortly after that, his own State House of Assembly indicted him of mismanaging a whooping N423bn under 8 years.

“Harbouring such a person in your cabinet would have brought a dent in the integrity of Mr President and a question mark on his anti-corruption stance.

“Now, he is driven by envy and jealousy of the Tinubu’s administration’s laudable reforms, and he is pained that all these great achievements could be recorded in less than 2 years, without him as a Minister.

“He blames everyone for what his mouth has cost him. It is either he is blaming the Kaduna Governor, or he is blaming Ribadu or Senator Shehu Sanni, or he is blaming President Tinubu. What an obsession!

“He has forgotten all his atrocious outings as Kaduna Governor, he never knew all those would come to hunt him after his tenure. He could enjoy constitutional immunity, but he can’t erase the bad impressions on the memories of Nigerians and the international community.

“El-Rufai’s alleged role in the Zaria Shiite Massacre of 2015, where 438 civilians were killed, as well as accusations of funding violent herdsmen responsible for attacks in Southern Kaduna, were also part of the security reports that stopped his ministerial ambition.

“Nigerians can not also forget in a hurry, his derogatory remarks about Jesus Christ and his 2019 assertion that even if he brought the Pope, Christians will never vote for him. His religious intolerance is one of the major obstacles and people see him as a fanatic, an extremist”, the statement added

Share

Please follow and like us: