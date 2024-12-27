Northern Group Asks NASS To Probe FG’s Alleged Plot To Destabilise Niger

Share

The League of Northern Democrats (LND) yesterday asked the National Assembly to probe Niger Republic military leader Abdourahamane Tchiani’s claims that Nigeria is collaborating with France to destabilise his country using the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) and Lakurawa terrorists.

It also asked the National Security Adviser (NSA) Nuhu Ribadu and erstwhile National Intelligent Agency (NIA) Director-General Ahmed Rufa’a said to be involved in the plot to provide “concrete, cogent and verifiable evidence refuting or clarifying these allegations”.

In a statement by spokesman Ladan Salihu, the group said considering the severe impact of Boko Haram’s insurgency in the North these claims demand a transparent and immediate response from the Nigerian government to uphold national security and restore public trust”.

According to the statement, Tchiani’s allegations are too significant to be regarded as mere “international politics” as he has access to sensitive intelligence and specific information.

It said: “The poor diplomatic relations between Niger on the one hand and France and Nigeria on the other.

“With the current unusually close and intensely personal and governmental relationship between President Tinubu and France, including the signing of bilateral agreements, there are reasons to believe these accusations.”

The league added that their silence could further erode the confidence of the people, especially northerners.

It said: “The government must clearly articulate its position, ensuring that no Nigerian official is unfairly implicated in activities undermining our nation’s sovereignty and stability.

“In addition, the LND urges the National Assembly, to, as a matter of national concern, immediately constitute an investigative committee to probe these claims thoroughly.”

