December 1, 2025
Northern Govs, Traditional Rulers Hold Emergency Security Summit In Kaduna

Northern States Governors’ Forum (NSGF) and the Northern Traditional Leaders Council (NTLC) are currently holding an emergency joint meeting in Kaduna as insecurity worsens across the region.

The high-level session is being hosted by Kaduna State Governor Uba Sani at Sir Kashim Ibrahim House.

The meeting is chaired by NSGF Chairman and Gombe State Governor, Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya, while the traditional leadership is headed by the Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar III.

The gathering is holding behind closed doors with a singular focus on the deepening security crisis in Northern Nigeria.

Deliberations centre on the rising cases of banditry, terrorism, kidnapping, and farmer-herder conflicts, which have led to widespread displacement and significant loss of lives in recent months.

The leaders are expected to issue coordinated resolutions aimed at strengthening security collaboration, intelligence sharing, and community-based peacebuilding efforts across the region.

