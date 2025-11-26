Northern Govs To Hold Emergency Security Meeting In Kaduna

Amid the escalating kidnapping and killings in some parts of the country, the 19 Northern State Governors have fixed Saturday, November 29, to meet to deliberate on insecurity across the region.

The Governor of Nasarawa State, Abdullahi Sule‘s Senior Special Assistant on Public Affairs, Peter Ahemba, made this announcement on Tuesday.

According to Ahemba, the meeting, which will take place in Kaduna State, is designed to forge a joint strategy for addressing insecurity and to agree on a coordinated path forward, adding that leading traditional rulers in the region are also invited to join the session.

“Due to the security challenges in some northern states, the Nasarawa state government has taken proactive measures by organising an emergency security meeting, where decisive decisions will be made to prevent any breach of security in the state.

“It is the duty of citizens to help deal with security threats in our country and state. Therefore, citizens must do well by providing security agencies with relevant information about individuals with criminal tendencies,” he said.

New Telegraph reports that in recent times, there has been an uptick in abductions and killings in the northern region of the country, including two major incidents involving schoolchildren.

On November 17, some gunmen attacked the Government Girls Comprehensive Secondary School in Maga, Kebbi state and abducted 25 female students.

The Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) also killed Musa Uba, a brigadier general, following an ambush on a convoy of soldiers and operatives of the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) in Borno state.

On November 18, bandits abducted some worshippers at a branch of Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) at Oke Isegun in the Eruku community, a border town with Kogi, in the Ekiti LGA of Kwara state.

On November 21, President Bola Tinubu cancelled his trip to South Africa over the spate of gun attacks and abductions in the country.

On November 21, bandits attacked St Mary’s School, a Catholic institution in the Papiri community, Agwara LGA of Niger, abducting more than 300 students and teachers.

On Sunday, Tinubu said all 38 worshippers abducted in Kwara had been rescued.