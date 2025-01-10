Northern Govs Mull N3bn Sokoto Cattle Breeding Project To Boost Devt

Share

The Northern states governors’ focus on discovering the gold mine in livestock production is a strategic move to achieve rapid economic growth and recovery from the devastating effects of insurgence, banditry, kidnapping and other criminal activities.

This is possible as the region is blessed with a variety of abundant viable agricultural products and large deposits of solid minerals with the potentiality of turning around its socio-economic fortunes.

For instant, the Sokoto Cattle Breeding Project is poised to become a game-changer for Fulani herdsmen and the livestock industry in Nigeria. With over N3 billion invested, this ambitious project aims to establish Sokoto State as the largest animal husbandry state in the country.

The state government has imported high-quality Brangus cows from South Africa and established an artificial insemination centre. Located in Rabah, the project spans 1,000 hectares of land, with 400 hectares dedicated to irrigation and wet season feed plants for cattle.

This move aims to improve meat and milk production, with the ambitious target of generating N500 billion in revenue annually.

The site boasts a water pumping station, electricity, and warehouses for breeding and storing cattle and feeds. The project also includes a cattle reproduction centre, feed lot, feed mill, and other facilities.

The Sokoto State Government has partnered with 13 cluster farmers’ organisations to implement the project, which is expected to encourage ranching and modern grazing methods. The project has reached 80% completion.

The project would provide enough grazing facilities to meet the state’s demand as necessary machines and equipment are already on the ground.

To achieve this goal, the government has launched various programmes, including the Artificial Insemination Programme, which has already shown impressive results.

These programmes have improved the economic status of many livestock farmers and pastoralists in the state, with cattle producing between seven and eight litres of milk, up from three litres previously.

With over 3.5 million cattle and two million other livestock, the state is poised to become a leading player in Nigeria’s livestock industry. The government’s commitment to livestock production is evident in its collaboration with farmers and pastoralists.

The state’s Ministry of Animal Health and Fisheries Development is working closely with stakeholders to ensure the success of initiatives like the Artificial Insemination Programme.

Kebbi example

In Kebbi State where previous administrations have made several unsuccessful attempts to exploit the potential in partnership with foreign investors, there is a flicker of hope that the programme may just be revived and made to work as expected.

This is as since Comrade Governor, Nasir Idris, assumed the governance of the state he has exposed a clearer vision of how the natural resources can effectively be exploited and maximally utilised for the economic empowerment of the people.

As part of his administration’s comprehensive blueprint, the governor considered among his priority, the harnessing of the agricultural and livestock resources for maximum economic benefits to people of the state.

In order to achieve the desired results, the administration resolved to involve foreign investors to partner with either the state government or interested indigenous investors with financial capacity for establishing viable industries, based on terms and conditions favourable to the government and people of the state.

It is against this background that the Comrade Governor embark on periodic foreign trips to Europe and Asia with a view to assessing the capacity and technological expertise of the investors that indicated interest in investing in any sector of the economy.

An interestingly development and joyfully too, is the fact that governor’s foreign trips have started yielding fruitful results with the recent visit of delegations from Indonesia and Brazil on a return visit, whose interest, as indicated, is in livestock production.

The Indonesian Ambassador to Nigeria, Dr Usra Hendra Harahap, who led the delegation, clearly stated during a courtesy visit that their mission was for the conclusion of discussion on the process of establishing sufficient beef and milk processing industries following their discovery of abundant unique breed of livestock in the state, in addition to increasing technical knowledge and reproductive technology for the communities engaged in livestock business.

Another delegation from Brazil, JBS, S A, a Brazilian multi-national firm and one of the world largest high-quality beef and milk producers led by one of its Executive Directors Mr. Fobia Maia, also came visiting.

The delegation was accompanied to the state by the Executive Secretary of Nigerian Investment Promotion Council (NIPC), Hajiya Aisha Rimi.

The state’s Commissioner for Animal Health, Husbandry and Fisheries, Alhaji Kabiru Usman Alaramma led the delegation to Dodoru International Livestock Market where a physical and thorough assessment of the variety and quality of Kebbi species of livestock was carried out by the Brazilian livestock production experts.

At the end of the assessment tour, the leader of the delegation was visibly overwhelmed by the quality of the livestock as he noted, “it’s beyond our expectations because the livestock contains credible unique genetic that can produce high-quality milk and beef needed for fattening to ensure maximum profit.”

NIPC role

Also impressed by the discovery, the Executive Secretary of NIPC was optimistic that Kebbi State will eventually become the out grower of the nation’s high breed livestock which will translate to economic empowerment of the livestock producers.

Gaanoun farms, a private agroallied industry near Birnin-Kebbi, the state capital, was visited by the delegation and was received by the investor Engineer Rilwanu Zagga.

The team leader was delighted with what he called high volume quality investment in the largescale poultry and a medium scale modern Rice Mills.

With the remarkable and encouraging outcome, no one needs to be told that Comrade Governor Idris resolution to remain committed and focused on his determination to involve foreign investors in his administration’s industrialisation programme despite all odds, have proved beneficial.

Similarly, the unique quality of livestock discovered in Kebbi by the globally acknowledged investors and his insistence in critical analysis of the livestock’s quality and business value have equally justified Idris’s foreign trips.

Most importantly, the declaration of interest and preparedness of the investors to partner with the state government and corporate organisations to establish viable economic ventures, will eventually result to rapid industrial development as designed in the Comrade Governor’s renewed hope for Kebbi State socio-economic transformation agenda.

Livestock revolution

If actualised, the livestock production can provide employment opportunities and income-generating activities for thousands of people, particularly those in rural areas, thereby reducing poverty and improving living standards.

The project which is hopefully designed to increase livestock production can improve food security by providing a reliable source of protein for local communities.

The livestock industry can generate significant revenue for state governments, which can be used to fund development projects and cushion the effects of economic hardship.

Northern Nigeria holds immense agricultural potential, which, if fully harnessed, can significantly alleviate hunger and boost economic growth.

The Northern States Governors’ Forum has already commended the President’s reform initiative in the livestock sub-sector and agreed to provide the necessary political will and commitment to ensure the success of the federal government’s livestock development initiatives.

By focusing on livestock production, the Northern States Governors’ Forum can unlock the potential for rapid economic growth, improve food security, and reduce poverty in their states.

