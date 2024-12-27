Northern Govs Mourn With Jigawa Gov Over Son’s Tragic Death

Share

The Chairman of the Northern States Governors’ Forum, and Governor of Gombe State, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, CON, has expressed profound sorrow, and extended heartfelt condolences to his Jigawa State counterpart, Mallam Umar Namadi, over the loss of his son, Abdulwahab Umar Namadi.

Abdulwahab, aged 24, tragically lost his life on Thursday, December 26, 2024, in a ghastly motor accident along the Dutse-Kafin-Hausa Road.

This devastating incident occurred barely hours after the family suffered the loss of Governor Namadi’s mother, Hajiya Maryam.

Governor Inuwa Yahaya described the losses as heart-wrenching and profoundly saddening.

He noted that the tragedy of losing two loved ones in such a short period is an extraordinary test of faith, urging his Jigawa counterpart to find solace in the divine words: “What Allah takes belongs to Him, and what He gives is also His, for everything occurs at its appointed time according to His will”.

He prayed for Allah’s mercy and forgiveness upon the souls of Abdulwahab and the late Hajiya Maryam, asking Allah to grant them Aljannat Firdaus as well as give strength and patience to the bereaved family during this difficult period.

