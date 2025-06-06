Northern Govs Mourn Ex-Chief Justice, Mohammed Uwais

Share

The Chairman of the Northern States Governors’ Forum and Governor of Gombe State, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya has expressed deep sorrow over the death of the former Chief Justice of Nigeria, Mohammed Lawal Uwais, who passed away earlier today at the age of 89.

In a condolence message issued on behalf of his colleagues in the NSGF, Governor Inuwa Yahaya described the late jurist as a man of integrity, profound legal intellect and an outstanding commitment to judicial reform and the rule of law.

“The death of Justice Mohammed Uwais marks the end of an illustrious era in Nigeria’s legal history.

“He was not only a legal icon but also a symbol of judicial excellence and ethical leadership,” Governor Inuwa said.

Justice Uwais served as Chief Justice of Nigeria from 1995 until his retirement in 2006, during which he made significant contributions to the development and independence of the Nigerian judiciary.

“His tenure was marked by landmark rulings and a firm stance on judicial professionalism.

Following his retirement from the Supreme Court, the late Justice Uwais continued his service to the nation when he was appointed by the late President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua to chair the Electoral Reform Committee.

“In 2008, the committee submitted a far-reaching report recommending major reforms aimed at strengthening Nigeria’s electoral system, reforms that continue to shape the country’s democratic journey.

The NSGF Chairman remarked that, “Justice Uwais’ legacy will continue to inspire generations of legal minds and public servants. Nigeria has indeed lost a towering figure in its quest for justice and democracy”.

Governor Inuwa Yahaya extended heartfelt condolences to the Uwais family, the government and people of Kaduna State, the judiciary, and the entire nation over this monumental loss.

He prayed Almighty Allah to grant the revered jurist Aljannat Firdaus and comfort those he left behind.

