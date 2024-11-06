Northern Govs Mourn COAS, Lagbaja

Share

The Northern States Governors’ Forum has conveyed heartfelt condolences to President Bola Tinubu over the passing of Lt-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, Chief of Army Staff, died Tuesday after a prolonged illness.

Governor Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State, Chairman of the Forum, described Lagbaja as a distinguished officer who served Nigeria with remarkable courage and dedication.

Yahaya, in a condolence message by his media aide, Mr Ismaila Uba-Misilli yesterday in Gombe, commiserated with the Nigerian Army.

He commended Lagbaja’s commitment to the Armed Forces and dedication to safeguarding Nigeria’s sovereignty amidst insurgency, banditry, and other criminal activities.

He said: “Lagbaja’s leadership strengthened Nigeria’s defence framework and upheld peace and stability.

“He embodied discipline, bravery, and integrity, characterising the finest military traditions.

“On behalf of the Northern States Governors Forum, I send my deepest sympathy to the Acting Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Olufemi Oluyede and members of the Nigerian Armed Forces.”

He urged the government and people of Osun State to find solace in Lagbaja’s legacy of valour and service. Yahaya also prayed for eternal rest for Lagbaja’s soul and comfort for those mourning the immense loss.

