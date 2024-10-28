Northern Govs, Military Chiefs Meet To Address Insecurity

Share

Amid the incessant killings and kidnappings, Northern Governors on Monday convened in Kaduna State alongside the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Musa, to address persistent security and socio-economic challenges facing the region.

Organized by the Northern States Governors’ Forum, the high-profile meeting also includes prominent traditional rulers from across Northern Nigeria.

The agenda focused on tackling the region’s critical issues, including insecurity, poverty, and the alarming out-of-school children rates that have impacted the socio-economic landscape.

General Musa provided an update on the military’s ongoing operations against banditry, terrorism, and other security threats destabilizing Northern Nigeria.

Among the attending governors were representatives from Kaduna, Gombe, Zamfara, Nasarawa, Borno, Bauchi, Kwara, and Adamawa states, with deputy governors from other Northern states joining.

Notable traditional leaders, such as the Sultan of Sokoto, Abubakar Saad; the Shehu of Borno, Umar El-Kanemi; the Emir of Zazzau, Nuhu Bamali; and the Emir of Bauchi, were also present to lend support and insight into regional concerns.

In their opening remarks, Governors Yahaya and Sani emphasized the urgent need for coordinated efforts to restore security.

They cited the economic setbacks insecurity has caused in Northern Nigeria.

The meeting signals a unified approach by the Northern States Governors’ Forum to engage all stakeholders in actionable solutions to protect and revitalize the region.

