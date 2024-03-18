Northern Govs Fret Over Prevailing Security Situation

The Northern States Governors’ Forum Chairman Inuwa Yahaya says the security challenges facing the country require a united front and coordinated action by security forces. The Gombe State governor said this at a press conference after a security meeting involving the 19 northern governors with the Ministers of Defence, Police Affairs, and Interior, as well as security chiefs. A Government House statement said the meeting convened by the National Security Adviser (NSA) Nuhu Ribadu in Abuja was aimed at strategizing on combating the escalating security threats in the North.

“Given the security situation in the North, we are increasingly concerned and recognize the necessity to deliberate, review, and consider alternative options to improve outcomes,” Inuwa said. He affirmed the readiness of northern governors to complement the kinetic approach advocated by the Ribadu with non-kinetic strategies.

He said: “We are open to the kinetic approach proposed by the NSA. “Our deliberation with key stakeholders in the security sector has been productive. “While acknowledging their commendable efforts, we recognise the need to adopt a different approach, particularly by integrating non-kinetic methods.” He emphasised the determination of northern governors to continue working closely with relevant stakeholders to explore innovative strategies and implement effective measures that will help restore peace and stability in the region and across Nigeria.