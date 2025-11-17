Northern Govs Express Outrage Over Abduction In Kebbi Girls’ School

…Demand Coordinated Action to Rescue Students

The Northern States Governors’ Forum (NSGF) has strongly condemned the attack on Government Girls’ Comprehensive Senior Secondary School (GGCSS), Maga, in Danko/Wasagu Local Government Area of Kebbi State, which led to the abduction of several students and the reported killing of some officials.

Reacting to the unfortunate incident, the Chairman of the Forum and Governor of Gombe State, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, described it as tragic, senseless and utterly unacceptable, noting that the continued targeting of schools poses a grave threat to the region’s stability and the nation’s educational future.

Governor Inuwa Yahaya, on behalf of his colleagues in the NSGF, commiserated with the Government and people of Kebbi State, especially the families of the abducted students and those who lost their lives in the attack.

He assured Governor Nasir Idris of Kebbi State of the Forum’s solidarity and support during this difficult moment.

Governor Inuwa Yahaya said schools must be sanctuaries of learning, not targets of violence, warning that continued assaults on educational institutions threaten to reverse gains made in improving school enrollment and curbing the out-of-school crisis in the region.

He expressed deep concern over the trauma the abducted schoolgirls may be facing and called for an immediate and well-coordinated operation by security agencies to ensure their safe rescue and the arrest of the perpetrators.

Reaffirming the commitment of the NSGF to collaborate with the Federal Government and security institutions, Governor Inuwa Yahaya stated that the safety, education and welfare of young Nigerians remain a top priority for the Forum.

The NSGF Chairman prayed for the safe and early return of the abducted schoolgirls and extended his heartfelt sympathies to the affected families, urging communities to remain vigilant and cooperative with security agencies in the collective effort to rid the region of criminality.