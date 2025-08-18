Northern Govs Condole With Ododo Over Father’s Demise

The Northern States Governors have conveyed their heartfelt condolences to their colleague, Governor of Kogi State, Usman Ahmed Ododo, over the demise of his father, Alhaji Ahmed Momohsani Ododo, who died on Monday, August 18 at the age of 83.

In a message on behalf of the Northern States Governors’ Forum, its Chairman and Governor of Gombe State, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, described the late patriarch as a man who lived a fulfilled life devoted to God, community and humanity.

Governor Inuwa Yahaya noted that the death of Alhaji Ahmed Momohsani comes at a time when his fatherly wisdom and guidance would have been most needed by Governor Ododo as he navigates the responsibilities of leadership.

While extending the condolences of the government and people of Gombe State, Governor Inuwa Yahaya urged his Kogi counterpart and the entire family to take solace in the noble legacies of honour, humility and service left behind by their late father.

He encouraged them to continue upholding the values he stood for.

The Northern Governors prayed Almighty Allah to forgive the shortcomings of the deceased, reward his good deeds and grant him eternal rest in Aljannat Firdaus.