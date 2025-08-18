Northern Govs Condole APC Nat’l Chairman Over Mother’s Demise

The Northern States Governors’ Forum (NSGF) has condoled with the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Professor Nentawe Goshwe Yilwatda, over the demise of his beloved mother, Mama Lydia Yilwatda, who died on Sunday in Jos at the age of 83.

The Chairman of the NSGF and Governor of Gombe State, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, CON, conveyed the message on behalf of his fellow Northern Governors, describing the passing of the octogenarian as a deeply painful loss.

He eulogised Mama Lydia as a devout Christian, a strong family matriarch and a respected community leader who dedicated her life to nurturing her family and serving her community with humility and compassion.

Governor Inuwa Yahaya noted that the death of a mother, regardless of age, is always profoundly difficult, especially given the irreplaceable role a mother plays in offering prayers, wisdom and emotional strength to her children.

“There is no doubt that Mama Lydia’s death is a great loss to the Yilwatda family. Her departure comes at a time when her motherly counsel and prayers were most needed, particularly by our dear National Chairman, Professor Nentawe, who has recently taken on a significant national responsibility,” he stated.

The NSGF Chairman prayed for the peaceful repose of Mama’s soul and for Almighty God to comfort Professor Yilwatda and the entire family during this moment of grief.