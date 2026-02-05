Northern Govs Condemn Killings In Kwara, Katsina, Benue

The Chairman of the Northern States Governors’ Forum (NSGF) and Governor of Gombe State, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, CON, has strongly condemned the recent spate of violent attacks and killings in parts of Kwara, Katsina, and Benue States, describing them as barbaric, senseless, and a direct assault on the collective conscience of the nation.

The condemnation follows deadly attacks on Woro and Nuku communities in Kaiama Local Government Area of Kwara State, where suspected terrorists struck on Tuesday night; the killing of at least 20 persons in Doma A and Doma B communities of Tafoki Ward, Faskari Local Government Area of Katsina State; and a separate incident in Abande community of Mbaikyor Ward, Turan, Kwande Local Government Area of Benue State, where scores of residents were reportedly killed.

In a statement on behalf of the Northern Governors, Governor Inuwa Yahaya expressed deep sorrow over the tragic loss of innocent lives, extending his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families, the affected communities, and the governments and people of the three states.

“These heinous acts of violence are unacceptable and must be condemned in the strongest terms.

“The relentless targeting of defenseless citizens, including women, children, and the elderly, lays bare the inhumanity of these attackers and underscores the pressing necessity for firm and decisive action,” he said.

Governor Inuwa Yahaya commended the Governors of Kwara, Katsina, and Benue States for their leadership and resilience in the face of repeated security challenges, noting their continued efforts to support affected communities, strengthen local security architecture, and collaborate with federal authorities to restore peace.

He charged the nation’s security agencies to intensify intelligence gathering, surveillance, and coordinated operations to track down the perpetrators and their backers, stressing that the protection of lives and property remains a sacred duty.

“The Northern Governors’ Forum stands firmly with our security agencies and urges them to deploy all lawful means necessary to bring the perpetrators to justice. These crimes must not go unpunished,” Governor Inuwa Yahaya stated.

The NSGF Chairman reassured Nigerians of the Forum’s commitment to working with the Federal Government, security agencies, traditional institutions, and community leaders to confront insecurity through a combination of robust security responses, intelligence-led policing, and long-term socio-economic interventions.

He prayed for the repose of the souls of the departed and beseeched Almighty God to grant speedy recovery to those injured, while urging citizens to remain vigilant and continue to cooperate with security agencies in the collective effort to defeat criminality.