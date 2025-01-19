Northern Govs Commiserate With Victims, Niger Govt Over Tanker Explosion

Share

The Chairman of the Northern States Governors’ Forum and Governor of Gombe State, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya has expressed profound sorrow over the tragic tanker explosion that occurred at Dikko Junction in Niger State which resulted in the loss of many lives and left several others injured,

The NSGF Chairman, on behalf of his colleagues, conveyed his heartfelt sympathies to the government and people of Niger State, especially the families of those affected by the unfortunate incident.

He noted that accidents of this nature have far-reaching consequences, affecting not only the victims and their families but also the entire nation.

“This tragic incident at Dikko Junction is a heartbreaking incident that has left families and the nation in anguish. On behalf of the Northern Governors, I extend our deepest condolences to the victims’ families and the people of Niger State.

“We stand in solidarity with you and share in your grief. I also commend our dear brother, Governor Mohammed Umar Bago and the relevant emergency agencies for their quick and decisive actions, which brought some relief amidst the tragedy”, Governor Inuwa Yahaya stated.

He prayed for the repose of the souls of the deceased and a quick recovery for those injured.

The Northern Governors’ Forum Chairman called on relevant authorities and stakeholders in the transportation and petroleum industries to reinforce stricter safety measures in the transportation of flammable materials, to avoid similar tragedies in the future.

He reiterated his commitment to working with other governors in the Northern States to advocate for policies that prioritize safety, support victims, and prevent future occurrences.

