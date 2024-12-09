Northern Govs Celebrate Senate President, Akpabio At 62

Share

The Chairman of the Northern States Governors’ Forum and Governor of Gombe State, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, CON, has felicitated with the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, on the occasion of his 62nd birthday.

Governor Inuwa Yahaya praised the Senate President’s exemplary leadership, describing him as a statesman whose commitment to the progress of the legislative arm of government has been both impactful and inspiring.

The Governor noted that the Senate President’s extensive political career, spanning decades, has been defined by an uncommon commitment to public service and a passion for uplifting the Nigerian people.

“On behalf of the Northern States Governors’ Forum, as well as the government and people of Gombe State, I join millions of Nigerians in celebrating a distinguished leader and patriot. Your steadfast commitment to nation-building and good governance is admirable.

“As Senate President and Chairman of the National Assembly, your visionary leadership has fostered legislative harmony and significantly advanced our democracy,” Governor Inuwa Yahaya remarked.

The Governor commended Senator Akpabio’s remarkable achievements, particularly during his tenure as Governor of Akwa Ibom State, where his impactful leadership and infrastructural development left an enduring legacy.

He prayed for the Senate President’s continued good health, wisdom, and strength to effectively discharge his responsibilities, urging him to sustain his commitment to Nigeria’s unity and prosperity.

“Your commitment to legislative excellence and nation-building is exemplary. I pray that Almighty God grants you more wisdom and grace to serve the country with even greater vigour,” the NSGF Chairman added.

Share

Please follow and like us: