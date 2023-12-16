Northern Govs Call On FG’s Action Against Insecurity

The Federal Government has been urged to redouble its efforts to tackle the cases of terrorism, kidnapping, banditry, and other related insecurity issues facing the region.

The Northern Governors Forum (NGF)made the plea in a statement issued on Friday following the ugly incident that happened in Tundun Biri, Kaduna State fortnight ago.

However, the NGF has assured that its working to ensure that the tragic accidental military airstrike in Tundun Biri, Kaduna State; is thoroughly investigated with a view to compensate the victims and corrective measures put in place so as to prevent repetition of such incidents.

In his opening remarks at the governors meeting in Kaduna on Friday, the Chairman of the forum and Governor of Gombe State, Inuwa Yahaya, noted that security challenges have drastically affected socio-economic wellbeing of the people of the North.

While commending the Federal Government for the renewed vigour in the fight against insecurity, Governor Yahaya noted that more needs to be done to bring an end the menace of banditry, kidnapping, communal clashes and terrorism plaguing the north.

On his part, Governor Uba Sani called for a strategic agenda for the development of the North that will be anchored on a core ideal that puts the people at the centre of their aspirations.

Further more, Governor Sani emphasized the need for the governor’s forum to develop a common strategy and operational plan to tackle insecurity by establishing a command and control centre to coordinate their joint efforts to tackle insecurity in the region.