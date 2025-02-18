Northern Governors Mourn Edwin Clark

Share

The Chairman of the Northern States Governors’ Forum and Governor of Gombe State, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, CON, has expressed deep sorrow over the demise of elder statesman and chairman of the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), Chief (Dr.) Edwin Kiagbodo Clark, who passed away on Monday, February 17, 2025, after a brief illness.

In a condolence message on behalf of the 19 Northern Governors, Governor Inuwa Yahaya described the former Federal Commissioner of Information as an upright and relentless advocate for fairness, whose contributions to governance, democracy, and national discourse earned him admiration and respect.

He extended his heartfelt condolences to the Clark-Fuludu Bekederemo family, the government and people of Delta State, and the entire South-South region, as well as Nigeria as a whole.

“Chief Edwin Clark was an advocate for the rights of the downtrodden and a steadfast voice for the Niger Delta and Nigeria as a whole. His commitment to justice and good governance distinguished him as a statesman of great repute. His demise is a profound loss, not just to the South-South but to the entire country,” Governor Inuwa Yahaya remarked.

He prayed for the repose of the soul of the elder statesman, and for Almighty to grant his family, loved ones, and the people of the South-South and Nigeria the strength to bear this huge loss.

