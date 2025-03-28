Northern Gov Condemn Mob Attack On Travellers In Edo

Share

…Demands Full Investigation and Justice

The Northern States Governors’ Forum (NSGF) has vehemently condemned the horrific murder of travelers from Northern Nigeria in the Udune Efandion community of Uromi, Edo State.

The Chairman of the Forum and Governor of Gombe State, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, CON, described the attack as a gross violation of human rights, stressing that extrajudicial violence is entirely unacceptable and must be unequivocally condemned with the utmost severity.

The Northern Governors’ Forum expressed its deepest condolences to the families of the victims and all those affected by this tragic event.

“We are deeply disturbed by the loss of innocent lives and the horrific manner in which these individuals were attacked,” Governor Inuwa Yahaya said.

“This appalling act undermines the rule of law and the very fabric of our society. The relevant authorities must conduct a full and thorough investigation into this senseless act. The perpetrators must be identified, arrested, and brought to justice swiftly.”

Governor Inuwa Yahaya reiterated that all Nigerians, regardless of their region, should be able to travel freely and safely without fear of harassment, violence, or intimidation.

He urged the government and law enforcement agencies to take swift action to prevent such incidents from recurring while also appealing for calm.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

