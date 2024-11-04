Northern Forum Hails Tinubu Over Tax Reform Bill

Share

The Progressive Northern Youth Forum (PNYF) has praised President Bola Tinubu for rejecting the National Economic Council (NEC)’s recommendation to withdraw the tax reform bills.

During the 144th meeting led by Vice President Kashim Shettima in Kaduna, the NEC demanded the withdrawal of the bills following meeting of governors from the 19 northern states in Kaduna, where they, along with prominent traditional leaders from the region, collectively decided to oppose the Nigeria Tax Reform Bill.

However, Tinubu urged the NEC to allow the process to run its full course. In a statement by Secretary-General Abdulkadir Bala, the PNYF supported the President’s decision to disregard the stance of NEC members, particularly the Northern Governors’ Forum.

It said: “We commend President Tinubu for rejecting the NEC’s recommendation to withdraw the tax reform bills. “We also want to clarify that the North does not support the position of the Northern Governors’ Forum regarding the tax reform bills.

“The Forum’s call for the withdrawal of these bills does not represent the views of the people in the region. “The governors have consistently demonstrated a lack of initiative to lead the North and instead rely on federal allocations, squandering the resources of the people.

“Rather than proposing similar bills to enhance their states’ internally generated revenues, the governors are inexplicably opposing efforts to reduce dependence on the Federal Government.”

