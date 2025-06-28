Northern Elites Should Reject The Branding Of The Zone As Poverty, Insecurity Region – Prophet El-Buba

Convener of the Initiative for Better and Brighter Nigeria (IBBN), Prophet (Dr.) Isa El-Buba has tasked the northern elites to change the narrative of the North being perceived as the poverty and insecurity capital of Nigeria.

Prophet El-Buba, who berated the elites for their lackadaisical posture towards the plight of the downtrodden, said the time has come to change the negative narrative through empowerment of the people in various skills in addition to education, adding that the northern elites can do this.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony of the skill acquisition programme of 300 people from the Dr. Isa El-Buba Foundation (DISEF) in conjunction with the King Solomon Empowerment Initiative in Jos, Plateau State, the IBBN convener said the concept of the skill acquisition programme was conceived because of the economic hardship in the country, which has further made quite a lot of people, especially the young ones, idle.

His words: “The rate of poverty in Nigeria, especially in the north of the country, has become so endemic in the region that the people of the region have been abandoned. And that is why we took this initiative as part of our contribution to the economic empowerment of the young ones in the northern part of Nigeria.

“No one gave us a penny towards this venture; we sold some of our property to achieve this as part of our contribution. We train people to be able to train other people, training them in making some household products, among others.

“You never start living until you begin to touch the lives of others, and the truth is that 80 per cent of the elites in this country are not living. Whatever you are doing is a seed for your dependent to harvest. So the elites should learn how to give back to society.

“The worst of all is Northern Nigeria; the north is the poverty, bandit, and terrorist capital of the world. The north has been wasted because of the wrong perception of the elites who don’t care about the well-being of the downtrodden. The elites should invest in the lives of the common people, as is being done in advanced countries, he advised.

In his address, National Director of King Solomon Empowerment Initiatives Dr. Alex Baba said no fewer than 300 persons were trained in catering, cosmetology, agricultural farming and processing, and ICT, adding that literacy programs were equally organized for those who cannot read or write.

He added that the participants were meticulously chosen without any prejudice and charged the graduating trainees to keep the knowledge acquired by them, but be willing to train others.