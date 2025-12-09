Northern Elites Must Take Responsibility For Security Failures, Says Olawepo-Hashim

A 2027 presidential aspirant and renowned businessman, Dr Gbenga OlawepoHashim, has urged Northern political elites to take responsibility for the intensifying insecurity in the region.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, who stated this in press statement by his media office, however applauded the appointment of General Christopher Musa as Minister of Defence, describing it as a crucial opportunity that must yield concrete results.

He argued that the North must acknowledge the internal governance failures that have fuelled extremist recruitment across the region, saying: “That extremists are finding recruits in their thousands is not accidental. It is the product of deep poverty caused by decades of governance failure at state and local government levels. While the Sahel crisis has contributed, poor local governance has compounded the problem.”

Noting that he closely followed Musa’s Senate screening and, Olawepo-Hashim said he was impressed by what he called the nominee’s sincerity, clarity and commitment to national service. “I watched General Musa’s Senate clearance session. He sounded like someone genuinely committed to Nigeria. I hope he receives the full executive support needed to succeed in this critical assignment,” he said.

He pointed out that Nigerians and global security observers are increasingly losing patience with political promises, stressing that citizens now expect decisive, immediate action to halt killings, kidnappings and the territorial ambitions of extremist groups in Northern Nigeria. His words: “This is not the season for symbolism. This is the season for action. Nigerians want to see immediate steps.

This appointment must not become another publicity stunt. We want to see policies, programmes and results.” The 2027 presidential hopeful called on both the executive and the National Assembly to fast-track legislation enabling state and local government policing structures, insisting that no lasting security reform is possible without a strong local security framework.

Reflecting on the First Republic, he contrasted the era’s integrity-driven leadership with what he described as the opulence and detachment of many present-day Northern leaders.

“In the days of Sir Ahmadu Bello, Aminu Kano, Joseph Tarka and Sir Kashim Ibrahim, the North was safer, more united and governed with honesty and discipline.

Today, too many of our leaders live like oil sheikhs in the midst of mass poverty,” he lamented. Hashim concluded with a bold call for leadership renewal across Northern Nigeria.

“It is time for the North to replace leaders who live like oil sheikhs amidst poverty and continue to hold onto power through ethnic and religious manipulation,” he said.