Northern Elements In ADC Consider Southern Aspirant To Run Against Atiku

There are indications that a former Vice President and major presidential aspirant in the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar’s move to pick the ticket of the party might not be a smooth sailing as elements within the party are working towards the emergence of a candidate from the Southern part of the country.

A competent source within the ADC who pleaded not to be named owing to the sensitive nature of the information provided to Saturday Telegraph during the week stated that the thinking of the Northern bloc is to ensure a Southerner emerges to fly the flag of the party to square up with incumbent President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The source however maintained that, “We will however not prevent former Vice President Atiku Abubakar from contesting the primaries that would eventually produce the candidate because he has the constitutional right to do so (contest).

Nigeria’s two main opposition leaders have joined a new political party to challenge President Bola Tinubu and his ruling party in the next election.

Atiku who contested on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) alongside prominent opposition leaders from various parties such as Mr. Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) had in July this year chosen the ADC as their new political home.

Other prominent figures include former Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Amaechi, former Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai as well as scores of other prominent political gladiators.

Of all the numerous names being bandied around as likely presidential hopefuls, only two, former Vice President Atiku and El-Rufai, have so far registered as members of the ADC while others have adopted the wait and see attitude to the viability of the party to make any appreciable impact come 2027.

While Atiku has through many of his proxies signified his aspiration, El-Rufai according to sources is “just concerned with how to re- move the APC government from power come 2027.” The Atiku faction seems very entrenched within the party with many of them already shopping for his running mate.

This has however set tongue wagging that the former Vice President seems poised to pick the ticket of the ADC but feelers from the party are suggesting an Herculean task for the former number two man in his bid to pick the ticket as elements within the party from the Northern region are about to settle for a candidate from the South to slug it out with President Tinubu.

“Forget the notion that Alhaji Atiku Abubakar will easily pick the presidential ticket of the ADC at the primaries. Yes! He seems poles ahead and well primed to clinch it but recent realities in the polity as well as new thinking within the party, particularly from the North, things are beginning to change with many stakeholders coming to terms with backing a Southern aspirant.

“This is so because of the fact that it would be almost politically incorrect for a Northerner to remove President Tinubu from office without such activity causing political upheaval.

With the North with former President Muhammadu Buhari doing eight years, it would be wrong for Tinubu to do only four years and that would be a recipe for chaos.

“The likelihood of a chaotic order in the event of former Vice President Abubakar or any other Northerner defeating Tinubu is causing a rethinking in the Northern caucus of the party (ADC) to settle for a dark horse from the South,” the source said.

When asked who the preferred aspirant is, the source said, “I don’t know but what is becoming increasingly clear is that by February next year, the dark horse would eventually emerge to square up with the former Vice President.”